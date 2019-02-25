The adoptive parents of toddler Sherin Mathews, who was found dead in a culvert in Richardson, Texas in October 2017, are each facing separate trials.
Sini Mathews, Sherin’s mother, will go to trial first on March 15. She has been charged with two felony counts of child endangerment and child abandonment, and is being held in Dallas County, Texas jail on bail of $250,000.
Wesley Mathews, who has been charged with murder, will go to trial April 5. He also faces two felony counts of harming a disabled person and tampering with a human corpse to destroy evidence. He is being held without bail in Dallas County Jail.
The couple each have their own attorney; Sini Mathews’ attorney asked for separate trials, as reported by Fox4News.
Former Dallas County chief prosecutor told Fox4News that the decision to try Sini separately is a victory for her. He believes the state is trying to get her to testify against her husband.
“They can't force her to testify but, you know, if she wants to it's her right to testify against her husband,” he said.
Sherin Mathews — who was adopted from an orphanage in Nalanda, Bihar just 16 months before her death — was reported missing Oct. 7 morning. After an intensive search with many members of the local Indian American community getting involved to find the young, special needs toddler, she was found Oct. 22 in a culvert about a half mile away from the Mathews’ home.
Wesley Mathews later confessed that he physically “assisted” Sherin with drinking her milk at 3 a.m., Oct. 7 morning, and then watched her choke before he took her prone body to the culvert. Police reports indicate that Mathews did a load of laundry before reporting his daughter missing, five hours later.
Sini Mathews, a nurse, told police she had been sleeping during the time her daughter initially went missing. Wesley Mathews initially told police that he had made Sherin stand outside the home as a punishment for not drinking her milk and opined that coyote wolves had taken away the little girl.
On the evening before Sherin’s death, the couple went out to dinner with their older biological daughter, leaving Sherin at home alone for at least 90 minutes as a punishment for not drinking her milk. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2DMbfpy)
