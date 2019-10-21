Indian American pastor Mathew Vellankal (left) of the Diocese of Oakland, California, was killed in an auto accident Oct. 10 afternoon near William, Calif., along with Archbishop Dominic Jala, who was visiting from Shillong. A third person, Father Joseph Parekkatt, pastor of St. Anne Parish in Walnut Creek, was airlifted to Santa Rosa Hospital and remains in stable condition. (Diocese of Oakland and Archdiocese of Shillong photos)