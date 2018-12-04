Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Mandela Barnes Nov. 27 announced their new Health Policy Advisory Council, with Indian American Dr. Dipesh Navsaria named among the dozen individuals.
The council will bring experienced voices from around the state to work with the transition team on health care issues, according to a news release.
“Expanding access to affordable health care for Wisconsin residents is a top priority for our administration,” said Evers in a statement. “Our Health Policy Advisory Council will help our transition team put together a comprehensive health care plan that takes steps to increase access to health care coverage, like taking the Medicaid expansion dollars, while bringing down costs.”
The council will advise the transition team on policy matters relating to the Department of Health Services, Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, the Department of Employee Trust Funds, and numerous state boards focused on health care, according to the news release.
Navsaria is a pediatrician at UW Health and is a faculty member at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. He completed his medical degree at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and his residency at UW Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, Wisconsin.
“My honor to be asked to serve the people of Wisconsin!” Navsaria said in a tweet, adding that, “Before anyone gets too excited, it’s a short-term, volunteer, advisory role. Not leaving any jobs or anything, okay?”
