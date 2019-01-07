Indian American pediatrician Laila Jiwani died Dec. 27 when a tree fell on her while she was hiking with her family in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.
Jiwani and her husband were hiking in the park with their three sons when the tragic event occurred.
Her 6-year-old son, who was also injured, was airlifted to a hospital with non-life threatening injures, according to multiple news reports.
Jiwani, 42, worked at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
When high winds knocked a tree down, her husband said, according to CBS Fort Worth, she took the brunt of the impact while saving her son’s life.
“We are greatly saddened by the death of Dr. Laila Jiwani,” Britt Nelson, president of Cook Children’s Physician Network, said in a statement Dec. 28, according to Star-Telegram. “She was beloved by her patients, families as well as her coworkers. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”
Jiwani, who received her medical education at New York University School of Medicine and was certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, was working with Cook’s Children Hospital since 2007, per Star-Telegram.
In a tribute, the hospital wrote on its website: “Dr. Laila Jiwani served thousands of children and their families over the last decade. She lived up to her oath doing all she could to heal her ill patients and promote their best health for a bright future.”
Adding that she will be missed by all, the hospital added: “We are grateful to have worked beside her and to have known her genuine spirit and beautiful smile.”
Her funeral has been scheduled for Jan. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.