AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A physician with a terminal cancer diagnosis killed a pediatrician and then himself after taking hostages at a doctor’s office in Austin, police said Jan. 27.
A SWAT team found the bodies of Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson and Dr. Bharat Narumanchi late Jan. 26 after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the office, police said.
Narumanchi did not work at the clinic where he held five adult employees hostages for hours, Austin police Lt. Jeff Greenwalt said. Four were either let go or escaped, and no children were there at the time, he said.
Hostages who escaped the office told officers on the scene that Narumanchi had entered Jan. 26 carrying a pistol, a shotgun and two duffel bags, police said. Authorities have not yet said how Dodson and Narumanchi died.
Narumanchi had applied for a volunteer position at the clinic a week ago and was declined, but otherwise had no known connection to Dodson or the clinic, Greenwalt said.
Narumanchi had recently been given “weeks to live” after his cancer diagnosis and investigators believe that likely played a role in his actions, Greenwalt said. He asked anyone with information to contact police, and said Narumanchi’s family was cooperating fully with investigators.
“The case as far as who did this is closed. We know who did it,” Greenwalt said. “And we know that there’s no longer a threat to the public. But we really, really want to answer the question of why.”
Dodson, 43, was beloved by patients and their families, several people told the Austin American-Statesman.
“You saw her at your worst when your kid was sick, and she just always had a smile on her face,” said Karen Vladeck, whose two children were among Dodson’s patients. “She made you feel like you were the only parent there, even though there was a line of kids waiting.”
IANS adds from New York: According to a report by TV station KXAN, Police Lt. Jeff Greenwalt appealed to Narumanchi's friends and relatives to provide any insights into his behavior.
Healthgrades.com reported that Narumanchi, 43, studied medicine on the island of Grenada and had worked at an Army medical center in Hawaii.
He was also on the list of doctors at two hospitals in Santa Ana, but the details about him were removed.
According to news reports, Narumanchi had a checkered background.
KXAN said that his services had been terminated by a New York hospital after a year and a half and he had filed a case against the hospital.
The Austin American-Statesman newspaper reported that he had been charged with domestic abuse in Hawaii, but the case was dropped.
The pediatrician had divorced his wife and they had a custody battle in court over their child, according to the newspaper.
Dodson, 43, was the mother of three children, according to the newspaper.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: A report in the New York Post said that the parents of Narumanchi spoke out on Jan. 27 night, writing in a statement to CBS Austin: “We don’t understand our son’s motives or actions but feel this time is best spent remembering Dr. Dodson and her contributions to this world.”
The statement added: “We, the parents of Dr. Bharat Kumar Narumanchi, wish to extend our most sincere condolences and most fervent prayers to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Lindley Dodson.”
The parents added, according to the Post report: “We share your grief for a life so senselessly cut short.”
