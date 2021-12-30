Akshaya Patra Foundation USA held its first in-person event in almost two years last month in Chicago, with the fundraising exceeding expectations for its mission to serve nutritious meals to underprivileged children to fuel their minds and further their education. The funds raised from the event will support the mid-day meal beneficiaries, currently serving 1.8 million children daily, and furthering food relief for vulnerable communities throughout India, according to a press release.
Keynote speakers Dr. Kiran Patel, an Indian American philanthropist, businessman and cardiologist in Florida; and renowned Bollywood actor Kamaal Haasan highlighted the evening. Attendees were also treated to entertainment from the talented Rex D’Souza and Shilpi Paul.
The Chicago Gala raised over $540,000, a significant increase from the previous year of $340,000, noted the release.
