Cerritos College in Norwalk, Calif., recently hosted a virtual event to celebrate the establishment of the Bhagavan Kunthunath Endowed Scholar of Jain Thought Leadership.
This came to fruition with a generous gift of one million dollars from Indian American donors, including Raksha and Harshad Shah and Dr. Meera and Jasvant Modi, according to a press release.
It was also announced that philanthropists Parimal Shah and Yogi Patel have raised $3.2 million for the Cerritos College Foundation, a non-profit organization, which serves as a charitable vehicle for the community, individuals, and alumni, to assist with the financial support of Cerritos College beyond that which state funding supports.
Yogi Patel, CEO of Lebon Hospitality, and foundation committee director and president Parimal Shah – also among the donors that included patrons from all communities – said the money will be used toward educational programs.
During the virtual celebration, college president Dr. Jose Fierro welcomed everyone and announced the news.
Cerritos Mayor Naresh Solanki commended the donors for their generosity for the local communities.
Artesia Mayor Rene Trevino said the gift will go a long way for the community.
Shah and Patel outlined the foundation’s activities and congratulated all the donors.
Speakers included Monica Lee, Carol, Dr. Chapple, Dr. Rick, JAINA president Mahesh Washer, Dr. Nitin Shah, Dr. Jayesh Shah and Beverly Hills Jain Social Group president Rajendra Vora.
