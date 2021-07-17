Loma Linda University Health of Loma Linda, California, recently announced that Dr. Akshat Jain was named among the latest group of Fellows of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.
“This honor validates the hard work my parents, family and teachers put in to get me where I am today,” the Indian American physician told India-West in an email.
Jain is the director of the Inherited Bleeding Disorders and Hemoglobinopathy Program in the faculty department of pediatrics and clinical medicine; also a faculty member of pediatric hematology oncology; and an assistant professor of public health at the Loma Linda University School of Medicine and the LLU Children’s Hospital in California.
In a July 13 tweet, LLUH Physicians wrote, “Dr. Akshat Jain, pediatric hematologist-oncologist @LLUHealth, was recently elected as a Fellow to the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh. Fellowship is awarded to consultants or equivalent recognizing clinical achievement and contributions to their field. Congratulations!”
