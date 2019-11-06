The White House Oct. 28 announced that the President’s Commission on White House Fellows named its 2019-2020 class of White House Fellows, with Indian American Amit Sachdev among the group.
The highly regarded White House Fellowship provides professionals from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to engage in public service for one year by serving in various roles in the Federal Government, a news release said.
Sachdev, of New York, New York, is placed at the Department of Health and Human Services.
Sachdev is an interventional gastroenterologist and board certified internist who completed his training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, his bio notes.
He is focused on developing novel approaches to fight obesity, transforming healthcare delivery, and is passionate about healthcare innovation. He has led large-scale social media campaigns, and he has won numerous awards for his community outreach initiatives and research, it said.
His work has been published in peer-reviewed literature and presented both nationally and internationally, his bio added.
Sachdev has worked in large, diverse clinical settings, including Bellevue, Kings County, and Los Angeles County hospitals. In addition, his clinical experience at leading academic centers including New York University, Columbia University-New York Presbyterian, Harvard University and several veterans’ hospitals has informed his unique perspective of the health system, it said.
At the Rockefeller University, Sachdev had the privilege of studying cell signaling with Dr. Gunter Blobel, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine, according to the news release.
He is committed to serving the underserved and has volunteered in many international settings, including missions in Tanzania and India. Sachdev has also provided strategic direction to several healthcare start-ups.
A Presidential Honors Scholar, Sachdev earned his bachelor’s degree with honors in economics as well as his medical degree from New York University.
Created in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, the White House Fellows Program was designed “to give the Fellows first hand, high-level experience with the workings of the Federal Government and to increase their sense of participation in national affairs.”
The Fellowship was created as a non-partisan program and has maintained this tradition throughout both Republican and Democratic administrations. The mission of the White House Fellows Program is to encourage active citizenship and service to the Nation.
Throughout the year, Fellows actively participate in an education program that expands their knowledge of leadership, policy-making, and contemporary issues. Community service plays a vital role in the program, and Fellows take part in service projects throughout the year, the release said.
The highly competitive selection process to become a White House Fellow is based on a record of professional accomplishment, evidence of leadership skills, the potential for further growth, and a commitment to service.
Selected individuals spend a year working as a full-time, paid fellow to senior White House Staff, Cabinet Secretaries, and other top-ranking government officials.
Applications for the 2020-2021 Fellowship year will be accepted from Nov. 1 through Jan. 8, 2020. The application link and additional information is available at https://www.whitehouse.gov/participate/fellows.
