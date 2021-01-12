The opioid crisis in the U.S. was a top priority until the COVID-19 global pandemic ravaged the country early last year and, while the pandemic continues to infect communities in all corners of the 50 states, Indian American Dr. Arun Gupta is pressing lawmakers not to forget the drug problem that continues to grow.
Gupta is among a small group of doctors urging health authorities to wake up to this catastrophe, which is ripping through communities with scant regard for race, gender, educational level or financial standing, according to a news release.
Prior to COVID-19, the nation’s top health officials were pressing on the issue of resolving the opioid crisis, the release notes.
The pandemic put this issue on the back burner and while more Americans are dying from the virus, it can be just as deadly if left unchecked, it says.
Opioid overdoses have killed more than 70,000 young people annually between the ages of 18-54 for the past five years.
In 2011, the CDC reported that overdose deaths superseded auto accident deaths for the first time in 32 states. This is now virtually true for all 50 states. The organization also reported that more than 700,000 young Americans have died between 1999-to-2017 from poly drug overdose, the release adds.
“Preventable disease and retroactive analysis show that most of these deaths were unintentional,” Gupta says.
And isolation, stress and the depression that came in the wake of the pandemic is shooting cases through the roof, the release says.
“Parents are burying their children and children are burying their parents,” added Gupta.
Gupta notes that the crisis is a growing trend in the Indian American community, largely due to parents’ unrealistic expectations for their children or the ABCD generation that faces conflicting cultures, the doctor says.
What worsens it, is that many are either in denial or wary of seeking professional help for fear of being stigmatized or shunned, he claims. These are lives that could have easily been saved, he stresses.
A physician for 34 years, of which 14 are as a doctor of addiction management, Gupta has seen enough to be worried. He has been charting the surge in cases throughout the nation for the past decade and is seeing it play out at his doorstep – the rural region of Monroe, Michigan, where he runs his private practice, the release notes.
For 11 years, Gupta was the local prison doctor where he saw the interplay of drugs and death up close and the ineffectiveness of the administration’s efforts to curb it.
This pushed him to change tracks from being a general physician to addiction management. Rural communities, he observes, are more prone to opioid addiction than urban areas where the population is better educated and have higher paying jobs, according to the release.
The problem is compounded when there is family instability, lack of education, poverty, physical, mental and sexual abuse in childhood, mental illness or addiction both in the family and the patient, it said.
The signs of addiction are evident in drastic mood changes, lethargy or impaired decision-making, among others. Discontinuing painkillers could lead to a host of withdrawal symptoms such as chills, tremors, body aches, bone pain, vomiting, diarrhea or irregular respiration, the release notes.
However, Gupta clarifies that not everyone gets addicted to painkillers and the risk of addiction is only about 10 percent, according to the release.
Drugs such as Oxycodone have grown so popular that it began to have “street value.” When prescriptions ran out, users turned to the streets where it could be obtained illegally. Hustlers began faking health issues to procure and sell these painkillers giving rise to the term “pill-mill,” the release notes.
The cost of one milligram of Oxycontin is one dollar so someone using 1000 mg was spending $1,000 a day, it says.
While insurance took care of legitimate prescriptions, those who were addicted were shelling out their own money. Gupta estimates that about 1,000 doctors have been apprehended so far for violating this practice and have “tarnished the image of doctors,” it says.
There are more than 100,000 healthcare providers in the country that include doctors, nurses and physician assistants who have the necessary X-DEA credentials to treat opioid use disorders.
But less than 20,000 are actively involved in dealing with the growing opioid epidemic in the country, the release says.
This lack of access to a healthcare provider aggravates the problem, leading to more deaths than recoveries. Meanwhile, the pandemic has not made things easier. There is excessive stress and limited counselling due to the shutdowns and prescriptions cannot be given on the phone without the necessary drug testing.
There are 179 medical schools and approximately 9,000 residency programs in the country and not one of them teaches this course. Moreover, addiction management is not considered on par with other areas of medical specialization and neither do insurance companies view addiction like other chronic diseases such as blood pressure or diabetes, it says.
With death rates from opioid misuse surging, more than 500 laws were enacted in the last 10 years against doctors, pill mills and pharmaceutical companies to curb the problem, but this has only exacerbated the issue.
Addicts are now forced to go to the streets instead of visiting a doctor for treatment. Gupta notes that national autopsy results over the last five years consistently show that fentanyl, heroin and cocaine are the first three drugs in more than 55 percent of the people with drug overdose deaths, as opposed to prescription medication, it says.
Over the past few years, Gupta has presented more than 150 talks to schools, doctors, healthcare systems and social organizations to highlight the gravity of the problem and his message that addiction can be cured.
He is talking to elected officials to leverage their influence and galvanize the government to rethink the limit of patients and allow greater access to people who want to overcome their addiction, the release adds.
Opioid addiction, he warns, has become synonymous with a death sentence in this country.
