A native Californian physician, Dr. Avish Arora, is among the doctors on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, treating droves of patients in New York on a daily basis.
Arora, a native of Los Angeles and resident physician-researcher at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, New York, has been on the frontline treating COVID-19 patients in New York City.
Despite early shortages of personal protective equipment for frontline workers in New York, which went on to become one of the country’s largest epicenters of the pandemic, Arora volunteered to be pulled off his service to lend a hand in the city’s coronavirus response, a news release said.
As a clinician and researcher, the Indian American doctor also became involved in creating an institution-approved protocol to understand the transmission of COVID-19 from virus-positive pregnant women to newborn babies, the release said.
When off-duty, Arora has been virtually imparting his experiences from the frontlines, including as a guest speaker for classes at Los Angeles Mission College where his mother, Dr. Chander Arora, is a professor of biotechnology, according to the release.
Students were thrilled to learn about his first-hand experiences and were very inquisitive about his research and the emerging nature of the virus. His father is also contributing towards clinical research at a hospital in West Los Angeles.
Avish Arora has expressed his gratification that his parents are safe and well in Los Angeles and he remains connected to them virtually while maintaining a distance and not visiting them, the release notes.
Through this period, he has not developed symptoms and follows all hospital and state safety guidelines even at home, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.