The American Board of Internal Medicine July 24 announced that Dr. Nagendra Gupta was appointed to its Internal Medicine Board.
ABIM’s Specialty Board members are responsible for working with physicians and medical societies to develop Board Certification and Maintenance of Certification credentials that recognize physicians for their specialized knowledge and commitment to staying current in their field.
Gupta will join a nationally recognized body of physicians from a diverse range of practice types, as well as members of the interprofessional healthcare team and public who provide important perspectives on patient care, according to a news release.
“Specialty Board members are on the front lines of innovations happening at ABIM and work closely with doctors in their specialty to create standards-driven assessments that are more reflective of the pace of change in medical practice,” said Dr. Richard J. Baron, president and CEO of ABIM. “New members like Dr. Gupta will bring the expertise and practice experience they have gained in their field to inform exciting enhancements to board certification and maintenance of certification.”
Gupta is a board certified internist and in his primary role, he currently serves as the program director of the Hospitalist Program at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington Texas. In this role, the Indian American leads a team of over 20 physicians overseeing the care for about 200 hospitalized patients each day.
In addition to his primary role as the director, Gupta is also closely associated with the Society of Hospital Medicine where he serves as the vice president for its North Central Texas Chapter. He also has a strong interest in risk management and serves on the Quality Management and Peer Review committees at his hospital
Gupta earned his medical degree from Osmania Medical College in India and completed his internal medicine residency at Texas Tech University in Odessa in 2013.
He is also a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and is a recipient of multiple awards including an award for the Best New Program in 2018 from Apogee Physicians.
