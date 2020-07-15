Pritesh Gandhi was hoping to win his primary in Texas’ 10th Congressional District July 14 in a runoff versus Mike Siegel, but was unable to secure victory.
Siegel won the primary earlier in the year, but failed to get at least 50 percent of the vote, leading to a runoff with Gandhi, who finished second, 44 percent to 33 percent.
In the July 14 runoff, Siegel again defeated Gandhi with 54.2 percent of the vote and 26,291 votes to the Indian American physician’s 45.8 percent and 22,182.
Gandhi addressed his supporters on Zoom late in the night to concede the election to Siegel.
“I’m not feeling bad tonight, I’m feeling fired up,” he said in the conference. “Now is the time in our nation’s history to let our voices be heard.”
Siegel, who won the Democratic nomination in the district in 2018, will again take on Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, who is seeking his ninth term in office.
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris had endorsed Gandhi last month for the nomination, saying: “Dr. Gandhi is a progressive fighter who can win,” adding, “Dr. Gandhi is on the front lines treating patients during a global pandemic and holding the administration accountable for their negligent response to COVID-19. He has spent his life elevating the voices of the disenfranchised and under-served, and in Congress, I know he will fight for systemic reform in health care and our criminal justice system.”
Gandhi, a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Population Health at the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, is a native of Houston, born to immigrant parents from India. He says he is a doctor to the underserved and uninsured.
As a Fulbright scholar, Gandhi worked in one of the world’s largest landfills and saw families organize to obtain access to clean water.
As an Albert Schweitzer Fellow, he focused on nutrition among the working poor in Boston. Additionally, according to his bio, during his residency in New Orleans, his group organized around gun violence and social determinants of health. He and his wife then returned to Texas, where they have remained since, the site notes.
Gandhi holds degrees in international relations and economics from Tufts University and he completed his medical degree and MPH at Tufts School of Medicine. He has also studied at the London School of Economics and Johns Hopkins University.
