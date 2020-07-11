Dr. Sampat Shivangi, an Indian American physician, has been appointed as a Republican delegate to the party’s convention next month that would formally nominate President Donald Trump as its candidate for the presidential elections to be held in November this year.
This is the fifth consecutive time Shivangi has been appointed a delegate to the Republican National Convention, according to a press release. The convention will be held Aug. 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Shivangi, national president of the Indian-American Forum for Political Education and a long-time Republican leader, said, “This convention and the upcoming presidential election is going to be historic for our nation, possibly for India and to the whole world. I am glad that I can contribute a little, to my beliefs in nation building.”
“It is a great honor to be elected again part of the National RNC delegation at the US Republican Party convention in Jacksonville, Fl in August 2020 from my home state of Mississippi,” Shivangi said, adding: “I am possibly only Indian American to be part of RNC delegation 5 times in a row.”
Shivangi noted that the first RNC delegation that he was part of was in 2004 to nominate President George W. Bush in New York City, at which time he was his White House appointee at U.S. Health and Human Services; then in 2008 to nominate John McCain in Minneapolis, Minnesota; in 2012 to nominate Gov. Romney at Tampa, Florida; and in 2016 to nominate and elect President Trump in Cleveland, Ohio. This time again to nominate President Trump.
“In participating democracies, active participation of a good citizen is mandatory and exemplified by services to the community and the nation at large in ideas and ideals we believe in,” he stated.
