Dr. Sampat Shivangi, chair of the Mississippi State Board of Mental Health and a leading Republican, physician and philanthropist, has been appointed to the Mental Health Services National Advisory Council, the White House and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar announced Oct. 9.
His term for the appointment to the council will run through July 30, 2023.
“Having served on the Mississippi State Board of Mental Health for more than a decade as vice chair and chair, this is unique honor for me to serve on the National Advisory Council and I look forward to serve the nation with my best of abilities,” the Indian American physician said in a statement.
“I definitely wish to thank the President Donald Trump and the Secretary of Health and the Human Services Alex M. Azar II for their consideration and the opportunity to serve,” he added.
Shivangi is a lifelong member of the Republican Party and hails from Mississippi.
He is the national president of the Indian American Forum for Political Education, and for the last three decades, has advocated for bills in the U.S. Congress on behalf of India through his close relationships with U.S. senators and members of Congress.
He is the founding member of the Republican Indian Council and of the Republican Indian National Council.
