Dr. Vemuri S. Murthy, a well-known resuscitation educator and trainer, a veteran U.S. and international volunteer of the American Heart Association for more than three decades, and current faculty member of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Illinois in Chicago, was recently honored with a Medal of the U.S. Congress as a Global Champion of Resuscitation.
Congress members Danny K. Davis, D-Ill., and Peter J. Roskam, R-Illinois, presented the Indian American with the honor during the 38th Annual Gala Banquet of the Indian American Medical Association Nov. 17.
“I am deeply humbled to receive this honor,” Murthy said in a statement. “I believe it recognizes the efforts of millions of global volunteers and many organizations such as the American Heart Association that dedicate themselves to saving precious lives that would otherwise be lost to sudden cardiac arrest.”
Dr. Naresh Parikh, president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, lauded Murthy’s commitment to global resuscitation outcomes.
“He is the chairman of AAPI Global CPR Ad Hoc Committee for a life-saving global health project of AAPI initiated in 2018 with a mission to enhance the outcomes after sudden cardiac arrests in the U.S. and India through ongoing community hands-only CPR training and AED awareness with multi-organizational affiliations,” noted Parikh.
“AAPI is proud to represent thousands of U.S. physicians of Indian origin who make contributions to the motherland and to the adopted homeland,” he added.
Murthy, a life member of AAPI for multiple years, has commended AAPI for its life-saving Community CPR training project for India and the U.S. and thanked members of the CPR Committee.
Murthy is the current president of the historic Chicago Medical Society and the founder of the Society’s Community CPR awareness Project SMILE, which is the first Medical Society-initiated Community CPR training project in the U.S. Murthy is also the past-president of the Indian American Medical Association, Illinois, and a current member of the board of directors.
