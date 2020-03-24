The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin March 20 urged the federal, state and local governments to enforce a full lockdown of the country to combat the spread of coronavirus.
“As concerned physicians witnessing the growing COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our society, healthcare system and economy, we, members of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, the largest ethnic medical association in the United States, urge the federal, state and local governments and policy makers to advocate for more immediate and severe action to prevent the crisis from becoming unmanageable,” said Dr. Suresh Reddy, president of AAPI.
Since the outbreak of this deadly pandemic, AAPI, under the leadership of Reddy, has had several meetings with leaders of AAPI, representing nearly 100,000 Indian American physicians in the United States, serving every seventh patient across the country, the organization stated in a press release.
AAPI said that it is seeing that the rate of infection for COVID-19 in the United States is doubling every 48-72 hours. “For each diagnosed case, recent data shows that there are likely ten undiagnosed carriers who can further infect the population,” it said.
Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda,president-elect of AAPI, expressed great concern that “the current rate of infections will have a materially adverse effect on both our senior populations and our fellow physicians and healthcare workers who are on the front lines fighting the infection.”
“It’s essential to create a wholesale expansion of free COVID-19 testing available in order for identifying asymptomatic carries and then isolating them,” he said.
Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, vice president of AAPI, pointed out: “If the current trend continues without effective action, we would likely only see an effect on infection rates in five-six days, which means we could expect a tripling of infections and deaths in the interim.”
AAPI is urging to make telemedicine to be allowed for services and enforce that all insurance companies and government systems reimburse for services provided by medical professionals in these critical times.
AAPI said it is concerned with the health and well-being of its fellow healthcare workers, and has recommended “social distancing by enacting and enforcing social distancing, handwashing, and disinfectant guidelines according to the CDC and WHO across the United States in public and private places such as airports, offices, grocery stores, etc.,” said Dr. Raj Bhayani, treasurer of AAPI.
The organization is urging the government to expand testing on a wholesale level and make it freely available across the U.S.; enact quarantine and isolation rules like seen in other countries; and create treatment areas outside of hospitals and healthcare facilities to test and treat patients who are potentially exhibiting symptoms and need additional guidance.
Reddy also urged the authorities to provide the much-needed personal protection equipment, testing, and facilities for the healthcare workers.
For more information about AAPI and its several initiatives, including to address the global pandemic, visit: www.aapiusa.org.
