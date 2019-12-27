Krishna Bansal, Indian American planning and zoning commissioner in Naperville, Illinois, formally filed his papers to become a candidate for the 11th Congressional District seat in his state.
Last month Bansal announced his intention to run in the 2020 election for the 11th District Congressional seat (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2PYjVzc), but made it official Dec. 2, according to a Daily Herald report.
Bansal, running as a Republican, is seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Bill Foster. Before that, he’ll have to beat fellow Republican Rick Laib in a March 17 primary.
Bansal made his unofficial announcement at an event organized by Trump Victory and the Illinois Republican Party at the Draft Picks restaurant and bar in Naperville attended by more than 100 Trump supporters, a Chicago Tribune report said.
The Indian American businessman was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission in 2015 and currently serves as its vice chairman, according to the city’s website.
He is also the chairman and CEO of Naperville Indian Community Outreach, organizer of Naperville’s annual India Day, and CEO and founder of Q1 Technologies Inc., the report notes.
Bansal immigrated to the U.S. from India about 20 years ago, he said in the report.
“I’m an unconventional candidate,” Bansal said at the event, according to the Tribune. “I’m a business person, a business owner and I’m a first-generation immigrant.”
Trump is someone Bansal says has qualities a politician should have.
“President Trump, from the day he was elected, has been working relentlessly in the interest of the country,” he said.
Trump has secured the country’s borders and taken a stand to equalize tariffs, Bansal said. “He’s taking things head on,” he said, according to the Tribune.
Bansal said his experience working with community organizations and the Planning and Zoning Commission make him a strong congressional candidate, the Tribune said.
In 2014 he unsuccessfully ran against Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit to represent Illinois’ 84th House District. He also applied for a vacancy on the District 204 school board in 2018 and unsuccessfully ran for a school board seat in 2013, the report notes.
Foster has held his 11th District seat since 2013. Prior to representing the 11th District, he represented Illinois’ 14th Congressional district from 2008 to 2010.
The 11th District covers portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties, and stretches from Aurora east to Burr Ridge and south to Joliet, including parts of Naperville, the report said.
