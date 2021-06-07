Indian American teen Shreya Gundelly was crowned the new Miss Wisconsin Teen USA last month, according to a report by WMTV.
The 19-year-old from Mequon who is a pre-med student at New York University was quoted in the report as saying: “It brings tears to my eyes still, it was the best moment.”
A classic Indian dancer, Gundelly, the first Indian American to be crowned Miss Wisconsin Teen USA, began performing in pageants six years ago.
“Looking at pageants, I never had a role model to really look up to that looked like myself,” Gundelly said in the report, adding, “A lot of people told me I couldn’t do pageants because I was Indian.”
The Miss Teen USA pageant will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this November.
