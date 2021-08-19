The National American Miss competition named winners of states across the U.S., with an Indian American pre-teen taking the Kentucky crown.
Prisha Hedau, 10, of Louisville, Kentucky, was named the National American Miss Kentucky State (pre-teen) Cover Girl during a July pageant.
In winning, she received the official state crown, banner and trophy. Additionally, the fifth grader won the titles of National American Miss Kentucky State Pre-Teen Runner-Up and Spirit of America Award.
All told, the daughter of Raj Hedau and Rachana Pandey won 11 awards in various categories, among them a trip to the national pageant, to be held in Orlando, Florida, this November.
Among her other honors included winning the talent competition and best thank-you note, while being named the runner-up in the actress competition, top model search competition, casual wear model, spokes model, art contest and Miss Spirit Heart of Service.
The National American Miss pageants are dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging future leaders.
Each year, the NAM pageants — held in each state for girls 4 to 18 years old — award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide.
NAM has added the ultimate door prize to the national pageant; each girl who qualifies for the national pageant has a chance to win a 2021 Ford Mustang convertible, a press release notes.
NAM pageants are for “Today’s Girl” and “Tomorrow’s Leaders,” the release notes. The pageant program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise, presentation, and offers an “All American Spirit” of fun for family and friends, it said.
Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving personal goals. The pageant seeks to recognize the accomplishments of each girl while encouraging her to set goals for the future.
