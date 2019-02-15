A single Indian American as well as multiple mid-career individuals from India were among the 111 people recently named to the 2019 class of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management’s Fellows MBA Program.
The MIT Sloan Fellows come from diverse backgrounds and all corners of the world to learn, teach, and invent the future at MIT Sloan, the institute said on the program’s page.
It added that the program is an opportunity to step back for a full year to rethink and reinvigorate one’s career and life.
“To build knowledge, confidence, and critical leadership skills; to meet and brainstorm with some of the greatest thinkers and leaders of your day; and to do all that at MIT in collaboration with 100-plus talented global peers at MIT, a community of hands-on problem solvers eager to make the world a better place,” it said.
Among the Fellows was one Indian American: Priya Sampath. Sampath is the director of foundation relations at the Habitat for Humanity International.
In addition to Sampath, there were 14 India-based individuals named to the program. Among them were Shweta Aprameya, Mukesh Bansal, Neha Chaudhry, Brotish Das, Aditya Srujan Jandhyala, Ambuj Jhunjhunwala, Karthik Mahalingam, Kiranmayi Muntha, Vijay Nair, Vishnu Pogunulu, Nanda Ponnambalam, Neha Sharma and Rohit Sharma.
Aprameya is the head and chief program officer of the Subhash Chandra Foundation and Essel Group in the financial services industry.
Bansal is special secretary to the chief minister for the government of India, as well as the Naya Raipur Development Authority chief executive officer.
Chaudhry is the senior director of resource management and business operations at Epsilon.
Das is the senior vice president and head of analytics and information management at the Fullerton India Credit Company Limited.
Jandhyala is the Equis Energy head of business development.
Jhunjhunwala is the chief executive officer of the Swami Vivekanand International School.
Mahalingam is a partner and national practice head of venture capital at the Bangalore-based head office of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.
Muntha is associate vice president of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Nair is the general manager of distribution of Vodafone India Ltd.
Pogunulu is the facility director and chief executive officer at Fortis Hospital.
Ponnambalam is the vice president at Goldman Sachs India.
Neha Sharma is a human resources business partner at TSYS.
Rohit Sharma is the co-founder and chief technology officer at Seventh Sense Technologies.
Abhesh Kumar, the director of Asia-Pacific for Atos in Singapore, and Fatima Mazhar, Pakistan-based Careem’s director of the global launch team, were also named Fellows.
Fellows will study side-by-side with today's global leaders including senior executives, business owners and experts in their field who share new perspectives on business challenges. Selected for their extensive management background, seniority, and diversity, MIT Sloan Fellows hold in common one essential characteristic: a dedication to changing for the better the way we live and work, MIT said.
Following a year immersed in personal and professional growth, the Fellows will leave campus with an M.B.A. or Master of Science degree, as well as critical assets for their future; a personal network that spans industries; and the confidence to lead and make a difference on a global scale.
The one-year MIT Sloan Fellows MBA program attracts high-potential leaders enthusiastic to discover new possibilities for innovation—and action, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.