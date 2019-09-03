George Mason University Aug. 6 announced that associate professor and executive director for STEM Outreach at the Volgenau School of Engineering Kamaljeet Sanghera was named to the Virginia Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Education Commission.
Sanghera was among 43 people appointed to the commission that was established on July 17 by Gov. Ralph Northam, the release said.
“This appointment means a lot because I will get the opportunity to collaborate with a lot of great individuals who are doing wonderful work across the state around STEM,” the Indian American professor said in a statement. “To be a voice at the table where I get to represent Volgenau School at George Mason University is truly an honor.”
Sanghera added that she hopes to “expand STEM outreach and education initiatives to women and underrepresented populations as well as develop programs that not only prepare students to succeed in the industry but also allow them to truly impact the world.”
First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam will chair the commission. The remaining members will include a wide range of state and local stakeholders, including representatives of early childhood, K-12, post-secondary, out-of-school, informal, and environmental education programs, as well as workforce development, business, and industry partners from every region of Virginia.
The commission will seek to address the educational inequities which often limit access to advanced courses in STEM disciplines, credentials, and work-based learning for many of the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable and underrepresented students.
In doing so, it will support state efforts to close the achievement opportunity gaps in STEM-related fields, meet the growing economic demand for STEM-prepared employees, and help Virginia maintain its recognition as the best state for business.
“We must ensure equitable opportunities and access for every Virginian to become a vital part of a robust STEM ecosystem, no matter their race, zip code, socioeconomic status, or gender,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni in a statement released by the governor’s office at the time the commission was launched. “With the establishment of this Commission, we are reaffirming our commitment to improve our STEM ecosystem so that it is vibrant, healthy, and representative of all people in our Commonwealth.”
The Commission will also encourage collaboration among government and non-government entities on collective goals to support efforts to track state data and outcome metrics, reshape future curriculum and course design, and inform state and local policy.
Additionally, the Commission will evaluate and recommend ways to optimize and align public-private partnerships and local, state, and federal resources to enhance programs and services for Virginia’s children and their families, particularly those at higher risk.
The Commission will issue a written report with its findings and recommendations no later than July 1, 2020.
