Neeti Nair, an associate professor of history at the University of Virginia, has been awarded a prestigious Harry Frank Guggenheim Foundation Research Fellowship.
The fellowship is in support of her book project, “Hurt Sentiments and Blasphemy in South Asia.”
Nair wrote on Twitter that she will begin working on this project in the fall of 2020.
Nair teaches South Asian history at the university with a special emphasis on colonialism, nationalism, decolonization, and the afterlives of the Partition of the Indian subcontinent.
A Global Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, D.C., Nair is the author of “Changing Homelands: Hindu Politics and the Partition of India.”
The foundation, which awards the grant to individuals from any of the natural and social sciences and the humanities that promise to increase understanding of the causes, manifestations, and control of violence and aggression, gives highest priority to research that can increase understanding and amelioration of urgent problems of violence and aggression in the modern world.
Most awards fall within the range of $15,000 to $40,000 per year for periods of one or two years.
