The White House April 8 announced that President Donald Trump has announced his intent to re-nominate a dozen individuals for judicial posts, including Diane Gujarati.
Gujarati, of New York, is the daughter of an Indian father and Jewish mother. She has been nominated by the president to serve as a district judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
Gujarati serves as deputy chief of the criminal division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, where she has served as an assistant United States attorney for the past 19 years.
She has also served as an adjunct professor of clinical law at New York University School of Law until earlier this year.
Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gujarati practiced for three years as a litigation associate in the New York City office of Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP, her bio notes.
Upon graduation from law school, Gujarati served as a law clerk to Judge John M. Walker Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
Gujarati had previously been nominated by former President Barack Obama to the same post in which Trump nominated her for April 8.
Obama, at the time, said, “I am pleased to nominate Diane Gujarati to serve on the United States District Court bench,” said Obama (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2WXQZtj). “I am confident she will serve the American people with distinction.”
The Indian American’s nomination from Obama expired in early 2017 and then Trump in May 2018 nominated her again for the same post.
The seat for which Gujarati has been nominated covers parts of the city as well the suburbs on Long Island.
The nomination by Trump shows both her legal standing as well as the administration's difficulty in finding candidates within its ideological spectrum who will be able to win Senate support, according to a news release at the time of Trump’s initial nomination.
The Trump nomination advanced to the full Senate in November 2018, during which the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association lauded Gujarati.
“Diane Gujarati is an experienced litigator with a long and distinguished record of public service,” said Pankit J. Doshi, president of NAPABA, in a statement in November last year. “She will serve admirably on the District Court for the Eastern District of New York. I urge the Senate to quickly confirm Ms. Gujarati to the court.”
The nomination again expired.
Gujarati is the daughter of Damodar M. Gujarati, a professor of economics at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The Indian Express reports that her father received his M.Com. degree from the University of Bombay in 1960, and his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 1965. Her mother is Ruth Pincus Gujarati.
Gujarati also serves on the Board of Directors for the Asian American Bar Association of New York. She has been a member of AABANY since 2013 and has volunteered on its women and judiciary committees.
Her profile on the AABANY site notes that the attorney has extensive federal investigative, trial, and appellate experience, and significant experience in the area of government ethics.
Gujarati earned her B.A., summa cum laude, from Barnard College of Columbia University, where she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, and her J.D. from Yale Law School, where she served as an editor of both the Yale Law Journal and the Yale Journal on Regulation.
