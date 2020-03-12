AUGUSTA, Maine – Maine Gov. Janet Mills March 2 convened a team that's tasked with coordinating the state's response to the potential spread of coronavirus on the same day the first case was confirmed in neighboring New Hampshire.
The team led by Maine Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Nirav Shah briefed the governor and her cabinet on efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect public health.
“While there are no cases of coronavirus in Maine as of today, and the risk to our state remains low, the state must be prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any potential cases in Maine,” Mills said.
Shah joined the CDC in May 2019. The Indian American public health official joined the Maine CDC with broad experience in public health, most recently as director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, where he implemented key initiatives to address the state's opioid crisis, reduce maternal and infant mortality, and reduce childhood lead poisoning.
As an attorney and public health economist, Shah previously advised professionals and governments around the nation and globe about improving the delivery of health care.
Earlier in his career, he worked for the Ministry of Health in Cambodia, with his work including investigating and managing disease outbreaks as an epidemiologist.
Shah received both medical and law degrees from the University of Chicago. He also studied economics at Oxford University, his bio noted.
In Maine, one individual who met federal requirements to be tested for the virus tested negative.
The Maine CDC has been monitoring the virus since it was first identified in China in December. More than 30 Maine CDC staff members are updating safety protocols, working with hospitals and upgrading the state lab so testing can soon be performed in Maine.
Although there are no cases of COVID-19 in Maine, cases were identified March 1 in Rhode Island and March 2 in New Hampshire.
Worldwide, the number of people sickened has climbed to more than 88,000, and there have been more than 3,000 deaths.
