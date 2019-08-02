Indian American Gurpreet Singh, who was arrested and charged with murdering his wife and three of her family members, has been extradited back to Ohio and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5.
Singh, 37, was arrested in Connecticut a month ago. He is no longer in that Connecticut jail, according to media reports. He was booked into Butler County Jail in the early hours of Aug. 2.
Singh, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to be arraigned on four aggravated murder charges at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Judge J. Gregory Howard's courtroom, Cincinnati.com reported.
West Chester Police say Singh shot and killed his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, her parents, Parmjit Kaur and Hakiakat Singh, and Parmjit's sister Amarjit Kaur on April 28 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2MzZoB8).
On the evening of April 28, Singh called 911 to say he had found four members of his family lying on the floor of his apartment, bleeding to death. He told the Cincinnati Enquirer: “I have no words. The trauma has been too much. It’s too hard to even think of all that has happened. My brain is not working.”
Police noted that Singh called for help from the neighbors as he was making the call to 911. The local Sikh Indian American community provided a lot of support to the widowed man after the shootings and told local media that at least two of the victims were active members of the temple.
The coroner’s office declared all four deaths as homicides, and noted that 18 bullet wounds had been found on the four bodies. Former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj tweeted that the police investigation did not turn up evidence of a hate crime.
At a July 2 press briefing, West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog said: “This is a heinous crime that has impacted the entire West Chester community, particularly the Sikh community.”
He thanked the local Sikh community for its help in finding the suspect. “They have been very helpful and provided the lead that led to the arrest,” he said, noting that multiple agencies have been involved in finding a suspect, including the FBI and several local law enforcement agencies.
Singh was arrested without incident in Branford, said Herzog. He gave no motive for the crime.
Singh and his wife had two children, who are safe, Herzog told reporters at the briefing, adding also that the community at large is in no danger.
He waived extradition on July 3. No word yet when he'll appear in a Butler County courtroom, the report said.
Family relatives stated they are praying for Singh’s conviction.
Ajaib Singh identified himself as the brother of two of the victims and said the family was thankful for the efforts of West Chester police, other law enforcement agencies and the Sikh community of the Cincinnati region.
