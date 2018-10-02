Indian American Rashi Kesarwani wants to be a driving force in keeping Berkeley, Calif., a place of opportunity and diversity.
To wit, Kesarwani is seeking a seat on Berkeley's city council in the 1st District.
"As your councilmember, I’ll fight to ensure that Berkeley remains a beacon of opportunity, diversity and social justice," the candidate explained on her campaign site, www.rashi2018.org. "My parents immigrated to California from India in 1978. They didn’t have any money and English was their second language, but they were able to work hard and buy a modest home. I want that same opportunity for Berkeley’s next generation, including my newborn son, Austin," she said.
The candidate said she is running for a council seat as a woman and new mother, who is deeply invested in the future of the community.
She added that she wants to ensure that Berkeley is a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable place for the next generation.
After her parents came to the U.S. with not much to lean on except themselves, Kesarwani said that they were able to work hard and purchase a modest home in a Southern California suburb.
That fortune translated to her benefit.
"I was fortunate to attend solid public schools in a safe neighborhood, earn a bachelor’s degree from Brown University in 2005, and then a master’s degree in public policy from U.C. Berkeley in 2012," she explained.
But today, she added, for so many members of the community, "it feels like the Berkeley version of this American Dream is becoming harder to grasp."
Among her tasks as a councilmember include tackling the city's affordable housing shortage, addressing the community's homelessness situation, ensuring community safety, repairing the city's infrastructure, and protecting the environment.
"As your councilmember, I would build on my experience serving on Berkeley’s Housing Advisory Commission and Community Health Commission, where I’ve championed affordable housing and fought to keep Alta Bates Hospital open," she promised. "I would also draw on my professional background in policy analysis and public budgeting."
The candidate boasted that, after earning a Master of Public Policy from U.C. Berkeley, she worked in Sacramento, where she advised the state legislature on health and social services programs and helped to secure overtime pay for low-wage home care workers.
Kesarwani now works as a finance manager for San Francisco’s Human Services Agency, which provides safety net programs to low-income individuals and families.
In her role, she tracks revenues and expenditures for the agency’s $900 million annual budget to ensure that funds are spent responsibly.
She believes her experience and passion place her in a position to make the best opportunity of the post, if elected.
"I look forward to using my unique perspective and experience to be a new voice for our community," she said.
Kesarwani has been endorsed by dozens of individuals and associations, including many former and current councilmembers in Berkeley, state Sen. Nancy Skinner, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and the Berkeley Police Association, among many others.
