Indian American professor Pankaj Jain will share his expertise in religion and history in an upcoming show on the National Geographic channel.
Jain, an associate professor in the department of philosophy and religion at the University of North Texas, will appear alongside Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman in “The Story of God with Morgan Freeman.” Through the series, which is now in its third season, Freeman seeks to understand how faith has shaped our lives.
The university announced that Jain traveled to Nepal last fall where he joined Freeman to participate in rituals at a Jain temple in Kathmandu. Their trip and discussion about Jainism will be featured in “The Story of God” episode airing April 9 at 8 p.m.
Jain has been consulted widely by media around the world for his expertise in ancient religions such as Jainism and Hinduism and their connections to contemporary issues, said the university, adding Jain also created the University of North Texas’ first course on Jainism and has helped organize Jain education events at the university.
Jain recently published “Science and Socio-Religious Revolution in India: Moving the Mountains,” and is also the author of “Dharma and Ecology of Hindu Communities: Sustenance and Sustainability,” which won the 2012 DANAM Book Award and the 2011 Uberoi Book Award.
He has published articles in journals such as Religious Studies Review, Worldviews, Religion Compass, Journal of Vaishnava Studies, Union Seminary Quarterly Review, and the Journal of Visual Anthropology.
Jain holds a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa and an M.A. from Columbia University.
