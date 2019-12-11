U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and global health expert Gayathri Badrinath co-authored an op-ed in The Hill to urge bold action to address the lack of awareness to the unique and growing heart health risks of South Asian Americans, Jayapal's office said in a news release.
Jayapal serves as the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the first Indian American and South Asian American woman ever elected to Congress.
Badrinath is the founder and chief executive of Devyn, a company dedicated to advancing the health of women around the world.
"When asked what it means to be of Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, or Nepalese descent, most South Asian Americans will talk about similar things: immigration, the culture of hard work, love of food and traditions, value of family and community. What you won’t hear about is the staggering epidemic of heart disease in our communities," the op-ed read.
South Asian Americans are the second fastest growing minority group in the country, and are four times more at risk of developing heart disease than the general population.
They have a much greater risk of having a heart attack before the age of 50 and are now the group with the highest risk of Type 2 diabetes, the press release notes.
"These trends are not limited to those of us who have immigrated to America either: by 2020, South Asians will make up 25 percent of the world’s population but 50 percent of global cardiovascular deaths," Jayapal and Badrinath wrote.
"It is past time to address the lack of awareness of too many Americans of the unique health risks of South Asian Americans. We need greater awareness, education and outreach to South Asian American and medical communities across the country to address the stunning rise in heart disease that will hurt our economy and take even more lives if Congress does not act quickly," it said.
Jayapal and Badrinath noted that they are committed to addressing these trends and improving the heart health of those in our communities.
In June, Jayapal and U.S. Representative Joe Wilson, R-S.C., introduced the South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2019, a bipartisan bill to increase outreach, education and awareness of this issue to this community and to the medical establishment.
The bill currently has 30 co-sponsors, it said.
This legislation authorizes research on cardiovascular disease among South Asian populations living in the United States, urges U.S. medical schools to focus on cultural differences in diets as part of their nutrition curriculum, and creates grants to develop web portals of information on South Asian heart health and the development of culturally appropriate informational material for the South Asian community, according to Jayapal and Badrinath's piece.
"Heart disease knows no political party. That is why we are proud to see the South Asian Health legislation championed by Democrats, Republicans and a multitude of top medical and patient-centered organizations, including the American Heart Association, WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease, and the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin," it added.
"All of us understand that this is urgent. The South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act will help us gain a better understanding of heart disease and afford all of us the opportunity to thrive and live healthier lives," the piece concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.