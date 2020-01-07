India’s Ministry of External Affairs Dec. 23 released an e-book, “What Gandhi Means to Me: An Anthology,” featuring essays from several former and current heads of state, as well as Indian American Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, and civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia.
The e-book can be read in its entirety at mea.gov.in. It includes essays from several prominent civil rights activists, including Namibia’s Dr. Sam Nujoma, and Poland’s Lech Walesa. Former United Nations General Secretary Ban ki Moon contributed to the anthology, as well Antonio Guterres, the current UN Secretary General.
The e-book commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth year.
In his foreword to the book, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, in part: “Gandhian thought provides solutions that retain abiding relevance in addressing global challenges like terrorism and climate change. Gandhi believed in harmony and brotherhood. He also showed the way when it came to living in harmony with Mother Nature.”
Khanna, the grandson of Indian freedom fighter Amarnath Vidyalankar, told India-West he was asked to contribute to the project last year by India’s former Ambassador to the U.S. Navtej Sarma.
“It is a great honor to be selected along with John Lewis to commemorate Gandhi on his 150th anniversary,” said Khanna in a text to this publication. “It meant a lot to my family given my grandfather’s role in working with Lala Lajpat Rai and going to jail as part of Gandhi’s independence movement.”
Khanna noted his “deep admiration” for Lewis and told India-West his contribution to the anthology becomes more poignant after the 17-term congressman, who fought in the 1960s to end segregation against African Americans, announced Dec. 29 that he is undergoing treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer.
In his essay, Khanna wrote about Gandhi’s influence on the American civil rights movement and noted that his ideas heavily influenced those of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-born Khanna wrote that — on his visits to India as a child — he had the privilege of learning about Gandhi from his freedom fighter grandfather, whom he called “Nana.”
Khanna wrote that the fight for India’s independence inspired him to run for Congress at age 27. He also noted Gandhi’s zeal to end the economic exploitation of workers. “I continue to fight for economic justice and the exploitation of workers by large corporations,” he wrote.
“I would not be a member of the U.S. House of Representatives were it not for Mahatma Gandhi’s life, ideas, and works. I aspire to build on the legacy of Gandhi and my grandfather to fight for a more just and peaceful world,” wrote Khanna.
Lewis wrote: “Right now, we are teetering on the brink of the very peril Gandhi predicted. We must either choose non-violence or non-existence.”
“It is more important than ever before that we heed the words of Gandhi and demonstrate the moral imperative that still exists to transform.”
“It is more urgent than ever before that we teach each and every generation the way of peace, the way of love, the way of non-violence, until we build a beloved community in America and around the world,” wrote Lewis.
