Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, introduced a resolution April 14 honoring BR Ambedkar, the Indian patriot who championed the rights of women and Dalits.
“Ambedkar stood for an India and America where we respect the dignity of all,” Khanna told India-West a day before the resolution was introduced in the House.
“We still face many barriers around race, gender, and class and Ambedkar’s life should challenge us to overcome that,” said the Indian American congressman, adding: “I am hopeful young leaders around the world will read his work and be inspired by his vision of equality.”
The resolution was introduced in the House on Ambedkar’s 129th birth anniversary. Fellow Indian American members of the House Reps. Ami Bera, D-California; Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington; and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois; are co-sponsors of the legislation, along with Rep. Eliot Engel, D-New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The resolution is endorsed by South Asian Americans Leading Together and Equality Labs, which seeks to build a South Asian American progressive movement.
Ambedkar himself was a Dalit — untouchable — and was not allowed to sit alongside his classmates in primary school. But he endured, and was the first Dalit to attend the University of Bombay. He went on from there to earn his Ph.D. from Columbia University in New York and a master’s degree from the London School of Economics, becoming one of India’s most educated Indians.
Returning home, however, Ambedkar faced discrimination in housing, at his workplace and within society. Serving as the first law minister for a newly-independent India, Ambedkar drafted the country’s Constitution, abolishing untouchability and caste discrimination.
“Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a pioneer in the movement to make India a free, fair, and just society for everyone in it,” said Khanna in a press statement.
“He mobilized a generation to push back against discrimination and to instead celebrate equality, human rights, and universal tolerance. Today, we stand at a moment in world history when we could all use more of that compassionate spirit,” said the congressman, who represents portions of the Silicon Valley and Fremont, and is seeking his third term in the House.
“Khanna’s resolution acknowledges the profound impact of America’s own discriminatory practices on Ambedkar, specifically pointing to the systematic discrimination of African Americans and women in the United States as influential in his pursuit to guarantee equal rights for every human being in the Indian Constitution,” said his office in a press statement.
“Additionally, the resolution celebrates Ambedkar’s historic labor reforms, codification of gender equality, and the successful inclusion of Article 17 in the Constitution of India, which abolished untouchability and its practice in any form.”
India first began celebrating Ambedkar in 2016, on the Indian pioneer’s 125th birth anniversary. At a celebration at the India Community Center in Milpitas, Calif., in 2016, keynote speaker Ronki Ram, dean and head of the Political Science department at Punjab University in Chandigarh, told India-West that caste discrimination continues to be deeply embedded in the Indian psyche. “You have to dig deeply into the structure and bring consciousness to the masses to take a stance against caste-based thinking,” he said.
Last year, on Ambedkar’s birthday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed his success to Ambedkar. “The son of a poor mother, like me, who hails from a very backward section of society, could only become the prime minister due to Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said, noting that the well-educated lawyer could have lived comfortably anywhere in the world, but chose to return to India to champion its most vulnerable people.
Thenmozhi Soundararajan, executive director of Equality Labs, said in a press statement via Khanna’s office: “We hope all Americans will join us in celebrating this towering historical figure who was a fearless feminist and caste abolitionist, and whose contributions to the fields of economics, philosophy, religious, jurisprudence, and democracy remain unparalleled even today."
