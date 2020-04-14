The late Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who served as India’s Minister of Law and Justice during the Nehru Administration, marries Dr. Sharda Kabir in New Delhi, April 15, 1948. “Ambedkar stood for an India and America where we respect the dignity of all,” Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna told India-West a day before a resolution honoring the Indian patriot was introduced in the House. (COPYRIGHT Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)