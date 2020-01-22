Republican Harry Arora, an investment fund founder in Connecticut, has won a special election for the state’s 151st House District.
Campaigning against Democrat Cheryl Moss, the Indian American took the election with 2,345 votes – or 54.41 percent – to Moss’ 1,965 – or 45.59 percent, according to the secretary of state’s election results page.
“This win is about turning our state around,” Arora said in his victory speech to an enthusiastic crowd at Caren’s Cos Cobber, in the heart of the district, the Greenwich Times reported. “This win is about taking leadership to Hartford. We are going to make sure that we go to Hartford and work with our caucus leaders to advocate and put forward a clear vision of how we’re going to turn Connecticut around.”
Arora claimed the seat vacated by fellow Republican state Rep. Fred Camillo; he will fill what was the remaining year of Camillo’s term. The seat is up for election again in November along with all other state Legislature seats. Arora has already said he will run for re-election, the Times reported.
The election came at a time of relative turmoil for Republicans in Greenwich, where Republican voter rolls have fallen and Democrats won state Senate and state House seats in 2018, upset victories largely attributed to dissatisfaction with President Donald J. Trump, according to a CTMirror.com report.
Arora is a native of India who came to the U.S. for graduate school, first at the University of Texas and then at Harvard. He is a former Democrat and unaffiliated voter who registered as a Republican before making a largely self-funded run for Congress in 2018, the report notes.
Arora, a former Enron trader who established his own commodity hedge fund in 2006, launched a startup investment management company two years ago called AlphaStrat. He was a founding partner at Northlander Commodity Advisors before launching his new firm.
“I think politics is local,” J.R. Romano, the Republican state chairman, said in the report. “I understand Democrats want to make every election about Donald Trump, but they can’t.”
Despite Romano stressing the local nature of the race, it was a national GOP group, the Republican State Leadership Committee, that tried to find national significance in an election won on the same day the Senate began the impeachment trial of the president, according to the publication.
It cast Arora’s win as a “major victory in deep-blue Connecticut,” a proclamation ignoring that the seat on the ballot Jan. 21 has been held by Republicans for decades and that Greenwich is hardly deep blue, it said.
As a challenger in 2018 to U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-4th District, Arora was largely supportive of Trump, backing the president on trade and foreign policy. It was the first run for public office by Arora.
In his latest campaign, Arora trumpeted his opposition to tolls in Facebook ads that left the impression that the legislature still was considering tolling all vehicles, not just tractor trailers, the report added.
Moss and Arora both ran as publicly financed candidates under the Citizens’ Election Program, which provided each about $21,000 and limited their spending to about $25,000.
