The California Academy of Sciences recently announced that 14 new members have joined the ranks of the Academy Fellows, including Indian American Devaki Bhaya.
The Fellows is a governing group of more than 450 distinguished scientists and other leaders who have made notable contributions to science or science education and communication, the academy said in an October news release.
Bhaya is a research scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science and a courtesy professor at Stanford University’s Department of Biology.
She has a doctorate in biochemistry from Cornell University and spent several years in India before returning to the U.S. She uses molecular tools to probe how photosynthetic microbes respond to environmental stressors such as high temperature, light, limiting nutrients and viral attack.
To extend this mechanistic understanding to the environment, Bhaya and an interdisciplinary team study the molecular ecology, diversity, and interactions of extremophile microbial communities in Yellowstone National Park.
Nominated by their colleagues and selected by the Board of Trustees, the Academy Fellows are partners and collaborators in the pursuit of the Academy mission to explore, explain, and sustain life. The new members were inducted during the Fellowship's Oct. 9 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.