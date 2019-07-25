Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University July 17 announced that assistant professor of engineering physics Dr. Kshitija Deshpande was the recipient of a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development Program Award.
The award comes with a five-year commitment and nearly $500,000, the university said in a report.
Deshpande plans continuing investigations of atmospheric events that can disrupt a wide range of communications, affecting satellites, air traffic control, and even radio dispatches on Earth, according to the release.
Her NSF funding will also support a variety of new educational opportunities for Embry-Riddle students, it said.
Understanding disturbances in a region of the upper-atmosphere called the ionosphere is critically important for preventing devastating economic impacts, the Indian American researcher explained to the university.
A powerful space weather event could cause trillions of dollars in damages in North America alone while leaving 20-40 million people without power for up to two years, researchers have found. If Global Positioning Systems were knocked offline for a single day, the cost could reach $1 billion, the university explained.
“Being recognized by the NSF in this way is a major accomplishment,” said Provost Lon Moeller in a statement. “The NSF Early Career Award will allow Kshitija to deepen our fundamental knowledge of events in space that can compromise communication. It will also lead to new opportunities for her students. We’re all very proud of Kshitija.”
By winning the NSF Early Career Award, Deshpande has reaffirmed Embry-Riddle’s status as an institution that is rapidly advancing science, engineering and innovation, Moeller added in the report.
Solar disturbances blast plasma from the sun at speeds of up to 1 million miles per hour. Those fast-moving particles strike the Earth’s protective magnetic shield, streaming all the way down to the ionosphere, triggering rapid variations in the radio signals received on the ground. Deshpande is looking in particular at how the ionospheric irregularities or structures affect communication over the high-latitude or polar regions. Relatively little is known about space weather impacts over the Earth’s icy poles, where it’s difficult to set up scientific instruments, according to the report.
To learn more, Deshpande’s team leverages data from ground-based sensors in the Arctic and Antarctic to understand scintillation impacts on a constellation of satellites called the Global Navigation Satellite System, the release said.
“Air traffic controllers need to know more about ionospheric impacts on communication,” she noted. “We have already seen some space weather events that caused rerouting of flights over the Arctic. At the same time, with more and more satellites being deployed into the space, it’s important to understand exactly what’s happening in the ionosphere. Satellites may get damaged due to the ionospheric structures, especially during solar storms.”
In addition to her research, Deshpande’s award-winning project involves introducing more students to the field. Toward that end, she plans to launch a course on how to apply data science and machine learning to space weather prediction, the university said.
Deshpande, who once had a HAM radio operator license in her home country of India, will team up with the Daytona Beach HAM radio club to get students and the local community interested in space weather and its effect on radio communication, it said.
Deshpande earned her master’s and doctorate degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia. She then served as a postdoctoral research associate at Virginia Tech before joining Embry-Riddle in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.