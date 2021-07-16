The Andrew Carnegie Fellows program recently announced its latest group of Fellows, with Indian Americans Sonali Shukla McDermid and Neel Sukhatme among the honorees.
Shukla is an associate professor at New York University’s Department of Environmental Studies.
Her research explores the role of landscapes in our climate system using a variety of models and observational datasets. She is particularly interested in the many ways that agriculture both drives and is vulnerable to global environmental change, her bio notes.
Shukla is affiliated with the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, where she helps develop the land surface component of a state-of-the-art climate model. She served as climate co-lead for the Agricultural Model Intercomparison and Improvement Project, a pioneering effort to assess the impact of climate change on agriculture and food security across South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, it added.
A contributing author to the IPCC Special Report on Climate Change and Land, she is a recent Fulbright-Kalam Scholarship awardee for her work on climate and agriculture, and serves as the food security section editor for CABI Agriculture and Bioscience.
Shukla holds a B.A. in physics from NYU and a masters and Ph.D. from the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Columbia University. She was previously a NASA post-doctoral fellow at NASA GISS.
Her project, “Assessing Climate Mitigation, Adaptation, and Socioeconomic Co-Benefits: A Rice Case-Study,” evaluates methods of rice production that meet both climate mitigation and adaptation goals while also providing diverse co-benefits, the bio added.
Sukhatme is associate professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center and is affiliated faculty at Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy, his bio notes.
He is also the Thomas Alva Edison Visiting Scholar at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Sukhatme combines his training as an economist with his experience as a practicing attorney in his empirical research, covering topics in criminal law, courts, and patents and innovation.
Recently, he co-founded Free Our Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit that helps restore voting rights for people with past felony convictions. Sukhatme’s work has been profiled by major media outlets, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and ProPublica, the bio added.
His project, “The Impact of Criminal Sanctions on the Social and Economic Fabric of Families,” causally identifies how imprisonment affects the families of the convicted.
Using a regression discontinuity framework, it takes advantage of cutoffs in sentencing rules in Florida that determine whether a defendant was likely imprisoned. Birth records link sentencing data with comprehensive information on criminal, health, voting, and economic outcomes across generations.
The project also exploits changes in the law to explore how the suspension of driver’s licenses for failure to pay criminal court fees impacts families, the bio concluded.
The Andrew Carnegie Fellows Program provides philanthropic support for scholarship in the humanities and social sciences that addresses important and enduring issues confronting our society.
The award is for a period of up to two years and its anticipated result is a book or major study. The criteria prioritize the originality and promise of the research, its potential impact on the field, and the scholar’s plans for communicating the findings to a broad audience.
This year's Fellows will advance research across a wide range of topics, from voting access and climate change to pandemic recovery and racial justice, the news release said.
