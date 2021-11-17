Indian American Ricky Gill Nov. 12 announced he is running for a U.S. House seat in the Modesto area of California in the state’s 10th Congressional District.
Gill is a Central Valley native and former State Board of Education member, U.S. State Department senior adviser and White House National Security Council director.
“I’m running for Congress because I believe America is on the wrong track and the people of our Central Valley community deserve better,” Gill said in a statement.
“Higher taxes and rising food and energy costs are crushing local families and small businesses. Our valuable Valley water resources are being depleted, threatening local famers’ livelihoods,” Gill added. “Parents are being marginalized in their own children’s education and the high cost of this administration’s dangerous foreign and border policy is hitting hard right here at home. We need to change course – and quickly – with fresh, bold representation and new leadership. Together, we can turn things around.”
Gill’s announcement of his candidacy came with some endorsements, including from former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.
“During his time as a director at the National Security Council, Ricky served with distinction. His leadership embodied the spirit of our America First foreign policy,” O’Brien said in a statement. “Whether it was his work to prevent the completion of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline or counter Chinese Communist Party influence in Europe, Ricky’s efforts furthered U.S. national interests and helped to make Americans safer and more prosperous at home. I have no doubt that he would bring the same commitment and resolve in representing the people of this district.”
Added Texas Congressman and former chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee Pete Sessions: “Ricky Gill has what it takes not just to serve, but to lead in Congress. He's a generational leader who would elevate the Central Valley's issues to the forefront in Washington. Ricky’s experience shows he will champion fiscal responsibility, stand up to China and fight to preserve America's energy independence and national security.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.