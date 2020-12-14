Voice of Specially Abled People, or VOSAP, the U.S.-based global advocacy organization founded by Indian American Pranav Desai, launched a virtual art gallery Dec. 5 on the theme of disability that aims at “coloring the world with the inclusion of specially abled people through the creative expression of artwork.”
The launch of the virtual art gallery, which features 250 artworks in four categories, follows the successful ‘VOSAP Art From Heart Contest,’ which saw participation from more than 4,200 artists from 53 countries.
The international online art contest eventually declared 50 winners from 24 countries.
In a letter to Desai, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the 50 winners and stated that it is heartening to see how tech interventions like VOSAP virtual art gallery will lead to better understanding of skills and talents of Divyangjan (specially abled), according to a press release.
This digital platform, which can reach millions of people around the world, said the press release, not only gives a global exposure to artists but also helps to “redefine disability with vivid paintings, drawings beautifully portraying aspirations, issues, talents, solutions, emotions of specially abled people.”
“Inclusion of 1 BN+ specially abled people is a 21st-century opportunity in front of all of us and such initiatives are aimed to touch hearts of millions of people so that there is ‘true access’ in the society, beyond physical accessibility,” said Desai.
The launch was celebrated with a live event hosted by Indian American singer Sparsh Shah. Over 5,000 people watched it on social media platforms, per the release.
Indian Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave a video message, stating that VOSAP’s idea to use art as a tool to mobilize artists to become change makers of tomorrow is exemplary.
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Thawar Chand Gehlot also delivered a video message and appreciated VOSAP’s efforts towards the “inclusion of Divyangjan.”
During the event, Manubhai of Sarva Mangal Family Trust offered to match dollar-for-dollar donations made the same day. $200,000 were raised, which the press release said, will help VOSAP expand its social impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.