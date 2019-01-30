An Indian American-run store in Williamstown, N.J., sold a winning scratch-off lottery ticket to a customer who won a total of $1 million.
FOX29 in New Jersey reports that the Sam Patel-run Trader's News store sold the ticket to a regular customer, who chose to remain anonymous, for $10.
The customer, who was persistent in purchasing the scratch-off tickets, bought a ticket and won $10. He then purchased another $10 ticket and wound up reeling in the big fish with the $1 million winner.
Patel, who recently bought the variety store, got a couple of thousand dollars for selling the winning ticket, according to the report.
"It was surprising. Never expected it," Patel said in the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.