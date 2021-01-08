NEW YORK – Indian American Sabrina Singh, a longtime aide to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, has been named White House Deputy Press Secretary in the incoming administration, according to a statement released Jan. 8 by the Biden-Harris transition team.
Singh was earlier the senior spokesperson for the Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign and the national press secretary for Cory Booker’s presidential campaign.
In roles prior to that, she served as deputy communications director for the Democratic National Committee; spokesperson for American Bridge’s Trump War Room; and regional communications director on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She has also worked at SKDKnickerbocker, served as communications director for Rep. Jan Schakowsky and worked on various Democratic committees.
In the weeks since the U.S. election results have been announced, several Indian Americans have been appointed to important posts by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
They include Neera Tanden, who will be the director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General, both of whom will have to be confirmed to their positions by the Senate. Vedant Patel has been tapped to serve as Biden’s assistant press secretary, Vinay Reddy to serve as the director of speechwriting and Gautam Raghavan to be the deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel.
Others include Atul Gawande and Celine Gounder to the Covid-19 task force, Mala Adiga as the policy director for Jill Biden, who will become the First Lady, and Maju Varghese as the executive director of their inauguration - the swearing-in ceremony and the festivities around it.
