On Nov. 11, close to 20 Indian American demonstrators gathered at Santana Row in San Jose, Calif., to protest the killing of tigress Avni. Officially known as T-1, the tigress was shot dead in an operation in a forest in Maharashtra Nov. 2.
Similar protests were held in over 32 Indian cities to bring awareness to the “unjust” killing and to shed light on the plight of the critically endangered species.
At the San Jose protest, demonstrators held placards and signs with the messages: “San Jose Roars for Avni”; “Save Endangered Tigers and Their Habitat”; “Justice for Avni; and “Animals Have the Right to Live,” among others.
Avni was a six-year-old tigress, a mother of two, ten-month cubs. She lived in the forests of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
“She was shot down by a trophy hunter and criminal appointed by the local government, who declared her a ‘man-eater’ without complete evidence,” said Indira Iyer, who organized the silent demonstration.
“I decided to organize this protest along with my co-host Seema Vaid after we heard that tigress Avni, who was a mother of two cubs, was unlawfully and brutally murdered on Nov 2,” Iyer told India-West. “She was shot in cold-blood despite a global outcry and plea for her relocation along with the cubs amid a lack of evidence of her being a man-eater and the illegal manner in which she was shot.”
The Supreme Court, she said, had ruled that Avni be tranquilized first; however, “the state enforced a shoot-at-sight order in contravention to the ruling and openly flouted several wildlife rules and laws in the manner she was tracked and hunted down.”
There are less than 3,500 wild tigers worldwide of which 2,200 are in India, she said, noting that these wild tigers are dying or being killed mainly due to “human greed, corruption, illegal wildlife trade and loss of habitat.”
Iyer added that as a long-time crusader for wild-life conservation, hearing this news, she “felt a primal pain in my body and responded to a clarion call from my soul that cried out against this gross atrocity against Indian tigers that are critically endangered and hunted down in alarming numbers.”
She added that in response to a call for a global protest against the “cruel injustice” meted out to Avni, she felt they needed to bring about this awareness in the San Francisco Bay Area.
“My friend and fellow animal activist, Seema Vaid, felt the same way – a sense of pain and outrage and a desire to take specific action. Hence, we decided to organize the protest and a call to action,” Iyer told India-West.
Iyer said they plan to continue generating support for this cause. Those interested can join the online campaigns on Facebook and Twitter by using the hashtags # #AvniTheTigress, #RIPAvni and #JoinTheAvniProtest. If you would like to donate to the cause or spread awareness about tiger conservation in your local communities and schools, you can contact Iyer at dralabeing@gmail.com.
