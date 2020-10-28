The Coalition of Civic Engagement, a coalition of Asian American Pacific Islander organizations across the Bay Area, Oct. 25 organized its first annual virtual Candidates Forum for the San Ramon Mayoral and City Council races.
Six candidates in the San Ramon Mayoral and City Council District 3 races answered questions on topics ranging from city growth, public safety, traffic and COVID recovery, according to a news release.
In the San Ramon City Council District 3 race, two of the four candidates attended to present their views: Sridhar Verose and Varun Kaushal. Both candidates succinctly detailed their views on the various issues facing San Ramon, including public safety and development.
In the San Ramon Mayoral race, four of the six candidates were in attendance: Dinesh Govindrao, Dave Hudson, Susmita Nayak and Aparna Madireddi.
The major issues discussed were the development work in progress, the ballooning through traffic, economic prosperity, especially for small businesses impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and campaign finance.
“We should look at what candidates have spent money on and how much of their money has come from outside of San Ramon. It is very important to look at those things. It is interesting that there is one candidate in this race (who is not here today) that has raised more than $50K, of which more than 65% has come from outside San Ramon...makes you wonder why so much money is coming from outside to influence a local race,” said Dr. Dinesh Govindrao when asked about campaign funding raised and spent.
All candidates running in the above-mentioned elections were contacted and invited to the event.
