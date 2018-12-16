Indian American Satishkumar Patel, 37, of Manhasset Hills, N.Y., won $5 million on a scratch-off ticket, and recently claimed his prize, the NY Lottery said in a news release.
Patel, according to the Nov. 2 news release, made a random stop for a scratch-off ticket and walked out $5,000,000 richer.
Patel won his jackpot prize on the $5,000,000 Bankroll game, it said.
“Honestly it was just a random stop,” explained Patel to the Lottery. “I only play two or three times a month.”
Patel said he wasn’t sure how much he had won at first.
“At first I thought I won $500,000. The next day I realized it was actually $5,000,000!
The $5,000,000 top prize on the $5,000,000 Bankroll ticket is paid as a one-time lump sum payment. Patel will receive a net check totaling $3,359,000 after required withholdings, according to the news release.
“Right now, my plans for the money include college educations for my children and a new car for my dad,” Patel told the lottery.
Patel purchased his life-changing ticket at the SH Stationery on Main Street in Flushing, it said.
Patel is the 93rd New York Lottery player to claim a prize totaling $1,000,000 or more this year.
The New York Lottery contributed $152,859,175 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Nassau County during fiscal year 2017-2018, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.