PHILADELPHIA, PA. — G. Nagesh Rao, director of Business Technology Solutions of the U.S. Small Business Administration and a 2016 USA Eisenhower Fellow, received the ACT-IAC Collaboration Award at the 2018 Imagine Nation Executive Leadership Conference here on Oct. 15.
Each year ACT-IAC recognizes extraordinary individuals in government and industry who have made significant contributions to improving government and to government-industry collaboration.
Rao received the award for his years of service and continued work in fostering innovation, adoption of emerging technology, and public-private partnerships collaboration between various stakeholders in innovation ecosystems across the U.S.
Each award considered the impact in creating a more effective, innovative and responsive government through contributions by members of the ACT-IAC organization or government personnel with extraordinary impact. Each aligns with the ACT-IAC strategic priorities of education, leadership, and collaboration.
Rao, who has been with the SBA for five years now, is also a freelance tech pundit, as he puts it in his LinkedIn profile, for various global and U.S.-based media outlets; an investor and adviser at Ruvna; an engineering, new ventures and IP-law adviser at MAS Holdings; a manager at Rao Building Accounts; and a principal at GNRao Consulting.
He also served as a co-founder and deputy executive director at the Made In America Organization and senior government affairs and intellectual property adviser at the Stiefel Family Foundation, among many others depicted in his bio.
He earned a bachelor’s in materials science and engineering and philosophy at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a master’s from the Albany Law School of Union University and an M.B.A. from the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business.
The awards were presented at Image Nation ELC 2018, which was held from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.