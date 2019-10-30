NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican candidate Manny Sethi is daring the public to call him a racist for his position on immigration in the first television advertisement in Tennessee’s 2020 U.S. Senate election.
Sethi’s campaign unveiled the ad Oct. 15, where it’ll be aired statewide in Tennessee and in Washington, D.C.
The ad features Sethi’s mother, Chander Sethi, talking about her experience immigrating from India to the United States. She adds that anyone who criticizes illegal immigration is called a racist.
Manny Sethi then says, “let ‘em try to call me a racist,” while broadly criticizing Democrats on immigration.
Sethi is one of the top-tiered GOP candidates vying for the position being vacated by outgoing Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. Former U.S. Ambassador Bill Hagerty is the only other prominent Republican running for the seat.
In other news, donors are choosing sides in Tennessee’s open race to replace the retiring Alexander.
During his first few weeks running, Hagerty raised $1.9 million and spent $24,400 through September. Hagerty’s contributors included ex-Gov. Bill Haslam, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, former Congresswoman Diane Black, Nashville Predators chairman Tom Cigarran and CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger.
Sethi raised $338,300, loaned his campaign $500,000 and spent $322,300 last quarter, ending September with about $2 million cash. Sethi has loaned his campaign $1.5 million total.
Sethi’s contributors included ex-Gov. Winfield Dunn, state Sen. Janice Bowling and state Reps. Kelly Keisling and Dan Howell.
Republican Josh Gapp loaned his campaign $115,200 and raised $17,300.
Democrat James Mackler raised $348,000 last quarter, including help from actress Susan Sarandon. Mackler spent $168,000 last quarter, with $296,000 remaining.
(See earlier India-West story on Manny Sethi here: https://bit.ly/2IOR1Ov)
