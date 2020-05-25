CHESTER, New Jersey — Dr. Rik Mehta, the frontrunner to take on Democrat Senator Cory Booker in 2020, recently launched his “Made in America” medicines campaign that will require companies to disclose the country of origin of their prescription drugs.
Americans have a right to know where their medicine comes from especially when nearly all other products are labeled with the country it was made in,” Mehta said in a press release. “Americans have a right to know whether their medicine was ‘Made in America’ or ‘Made in China’ and should be labeled as such.”
Currently, the FDA does not require a drug’s label to include the country where the ingredients originated from to make the drug.
“Take a look in your own medicine cabinet and you won’t find a ‘Made in’ label on your bottle. I know because I’m a pharmacist and I can’t find this information easily,” Mehta said. “A bottle of ibuprofen might say ‘Madison, NJ’ on it, yet there is no manufacturing plant located there. So where was it made?”
The Indian American candidate pointed out that, currently, if the majority of the ingredients that go into making a drug come from China, but a secondary step was taken to mix or package the drug in another country, then the country where it was mixed or packaged (or in some cases the principal place of business), could be placed on the label even though China was the source of the ingredients.
“These bizarre and conflicting laws and regulations that govern how to label products with their country of origin has allowed companies to profit from foreign drug manufacturing while hiding their supply chain from the American people for too long,” said Mehta.
Mehta noted that Chinese manufacturing of American drugs have nearly doubled while many American-based manufacturing plants shuttered, moving the manufacturing of essential medicines, like antibiotics, to foreign countries.
“Under my ‘Made in America’ medicines plan, we will bring thousands of manufacturing jobs back to America, provide transparency in the medical supply chain, reduce the price of our prescription drugs and more importantly save lives,” Mehta declared.
