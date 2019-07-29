A 76-year-old Indian American woman was reported missing July 29 by the Fremont, Calif. Police Department.
Nirupana Ramada, who goes by ‘Neela,’ was last seen at about 10 a.m., walking in the Whitetail/Boar Circle area of Fremont’s Mission District. The 90-lb. woman was wearing a white, long-sleeved print shirt with black pants.
The FPD has classified the case as “moderate severity” with a possible threat to life or property, and of urgent priority requiring immediate action.
Anyone with information about Ramada is urged to call 911 or the Fremont Police Department at: (510) 790-6800, ext. 3.
