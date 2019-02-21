Scripps Feb. 17 announced that Rishik Gandhasri was the San Francisco Bay Area Regional Spelling Bee champion.
Gandhasri, an Indian American seventh grader at San Jose, Calif.-based Chaboya Middle School, won the regional title by correctly spelling guanabana, pronounced gwuh-NAH-buh-nuh, in the 14th round of the competition.
In spelling guanabana, a large succulent fruit of a small tropical American tree having short fleshy spines and a slightly acid fibrous pulp, Gandhasri topped Vayun Krisha, a sixth-grade student from Challenger School-Middlefield.
Krisha misspelled occitan to settle for second place in the regional.
For winning the championship, Gandhasri won an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this May.
