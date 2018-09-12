Anshdeep Singh Bhatia has been named as a member of President Donald Trump’s security detail, becoming the first Indian American Sikh to receive the induction.
Bhatia, according to a Hindustan Times report, was named to the detail following the completion of his training earlier this month.
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Sept. 12 in a tweet that Bhatia was named to the post.
Bhatia’s family moved from Kanpur to Ludhiana in 1984 during the anti-Sikh riots. He lost his uncle and a close relative after the frenzied mob stormed their house in Kanpur’s KDA Colony in Barra, the report said.
His aunt’s marriage was scheduled in second of week of November and the family was busy making arrangements, it added.
The new Trump security detail officer’s father, Devendra Singh, was also injured in the attack and had received three bullet wounds, according to the report.
His grandfather Amreek Singh Bhatia, a manager with Punjab and Sind Bank, opted for a transfer to Ludhiana. His father, who was into the pharmaceutical business in Kanpur, married in Ludhiana and moved to the United States with his family in 2000 when Bhatia was 10, the report noted.
According to Puri’s tweet, Bhatia was asked to change his ‘look’ for the job in the president’s security team, but went to court against the diktat. “Sikh sangat is proud as he now becomes the first turbaned Sikh to be inducted into U.S. president's security detail,” Puri tweeted.
