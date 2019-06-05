SAN DIEGO – Jiwandeep Kohli, a San Diego, Calif.-based Indian American Sikh neuroscientist who is bisexual, is ringing in this year’s Pride Month with a rainbow turban, a picture of which has gone viral on social media.
By sharing an image of the elaborate creation on Twitter that has received nearly 30,000 likes so far, Kohli, a former contestant on “The Great American Baking Show,” “celebrated what makes him unique,” reports the Huffington Post.
“I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist,” he captioned the image. “I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity and will continue to work towards ensuring the same freedom for others.”
Pride Month kicked off June 1 and honors the LGBTQ community while commemorating the Stonewall riots of 1969 that signaled a turning point in the movement for equal rights.
In an interview to Buzzfeed News, Kohli said: “A few years ago, I saw a photo of another Sikh man at a pride parade who had a few colors in his turban. I was looking at that and I realized the way I tie mine, it had the exact right number of layers to make a rainbow.”
He wore his rainbow turban to the San Diego Pride Parade in 2018, but reshared it on Twitter for this year’s Pride Month.
A few people asked him where they could get their own rainbow turban. In response, Kohli said he wanted them to know that turbans were a responsibility for the Sikhs and it’s not the same as throwing on a rainbow hat.
“I wouldn’t want people to have the impression that I’m just wearing it as an accessory,” he said. “A turban is a sign to the world that you’re a person the world can turn to for help.”
Kohli also runs a website called “Bearded Baker Co,” where he showcases his culinary prowess along with recipes for those who want to give his food a try.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: Kohli received a ton of support on Twitter. One of those messages was from former President Barack Obama, who wrote: “You’ve got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way. Happy Pride Month, everybody!”
And that inspiring message left Kohli at a “loss for words.”
“I’m a fairly verbose person, but today I am lost for words. Thank you for your support and the complement, Mr. Obama. If I can ever repay them with pastries, please let me know!” he wrote in response, adding in a separate tweet, “Please consider the spelling mistake a reflection of my being lost for words.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.