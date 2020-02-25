Singer Soukhya Inamdar will become perhaps the first Indian American to belt out the national anthem at an NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., March 5.
The performance is part of the inaugural Indian Heritage Night, hosted by INDTV USA in collaboration with the San Jose Sharks.
Anyone who purchases discounted tickets from the www.sjsharks.com/indian website will receive a free Sharks beanie and can participate in the post-game photo on the ice rink.
Inamdar has performed at various events and on many stages, including singing the national anthem at a Purdue University NCAA Basketball game. The young singer has performed covers of songs by everyone from Rita Ora to Demi Lovato to Lata Mangeshkar on her YouTube channel.
Inamdar is a senior at Purdue University, majoring in sales management with a minor in management.
